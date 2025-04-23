Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals has issued a 5-year exploration drilling permit for the Company's 100%-owned flagship Copper Dome Project (the "Project" or "Property"), Princeton, British Columbia.

Mr. Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "This represents a significant milestone for Canada One and now allows us to fully explore the Copper Dome project through to discovery. We look forward to our next steps in exploration, specifically, in defining our drill targets at the newly identified Boundary Zone."

Historical Drilling

Diamond drilling by the Company in 2007 at the Friday Creek Zone, located in the northwest section of the Property, returned the following highlighted intercepts (assessment report 33853):

DDH FC-11: 156m of 0.09% Cu, including 10m of 0.7% Cu and 0.8 g/t Au

DDH FC-12: 42m of 0.28% Cu, including 6m of 1.5% Cu and 0.7 g/t Au

Diamond drilling by the Company in 2010 and 2011 at the Combination Creek Zone, located in the northeast section of the Property, returned the following highlighted intercepts (assessment report 33070) :

DDH PT-10-01: 50m of 0.15% Cu, including 12m of 0.28% Cu

DDH PT-10-02: 45m of 0.17% Cu, including 10m of 0.44% Cu

DDH PT-11-18: 102m of 0.14% Cu, including 6m of 0.29% Cu

Boundary Zone

The newly identified Boundary Zone, discovered during the Company's 2023 exploration field work, will be the primary focus of the Company's drill targeting. The planned upcoming 2025 field season will identify and prioritize specific targets based on geological, geochemical, geophysical and structural data. The zone is located roughly 1.5km from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine super pit and 500m northwest of the Combination Creek historical drilling.

Prior drilling was performed to the standards at the time and are considered "historical" in nature.

About Canada One

Canada One is a resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5km from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the Property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of copper (Cu), palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration: Airborne magnetics, electro-magnetics (EM) and 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching performed

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

