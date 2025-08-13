Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of exploration at the Friday Creek Zone on its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, (the "Project" or the "Property"), Princeton B.C.

FRIDAY CREEK ZONE HIGHLIGHTS

2023 mobile metal ion (MMI) sampling identifies (see diagram 1): 450 X 400m area anomalous in Au, Ag, Zn, Pb and Co 250 X 110m area anomalous in Cu, Au, Mo, and Co

2023 rock sampling returns anomalous levels of Cu, Au, Pd (see table 1): best sample (1B -Bornite Showing) returning 10.65% Cu, 4.89 g/t Au and 10.4 g/t Pd five samples have Au values varying from 0.66 to 4.89 g/t four samples have Pd values varying from 4.6 to 10.5 g/t five samples have Cu values varying from 0.8 to 10.07%.

Possible mineralized connection between Friday Creek Prospect and Norma Showing would create 1200m strike length (see map 1)

Further infill MMI and geophysics work merited

Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "With our recently acquired five-year drill permit, Canada One is now poised to capitalize on exploration at Copper Dome. The Friday Creek Zone will be an area of ongoing interest considering the consistency of mineralization in the rock samples and anomalous MMI values. As the metals market continues to garner momentum, our planned focus will be drill-target definition, through in-fill sampling and geophysics."

Copper Dome Project Overview

The Project's northern border is contiguous to the producing Copper Mountain Mine owned and operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Historical drilling on the Property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those present at the Mine.

Historical exploration includes, 51km of induced polarization (IP) over areas of interest, airborne magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8,900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching.

Friday Creek Zone

The Friday Creek Zone is located at the northwestern portion of the Property and is known as a "high-grade copper, gold, platinum and palladium area." Fourteen rock samples and 104 mobile metal ion (MMI) geochemical samples (100m line spacing and 50m sample intervals) were taken by the Company in 2023 identifying two multi-element features highly anomalous in copper.

The first multi-element feature, roughly 450m in width and 400m in length (see Diagram 1), is open to the northeast roughly 3km from Copper Mountain's southernmost deposit, and returned anomalous levels of copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc and cobalt.

A second multi-element feature occurs within the southeast corner of the survey area. This feature is smaller, but significant, measuring 250m in length, 110m in width, possibly open to the south-southeast (see Diagram 1), and returned anomalous levels of copper, gold, molybdenum, and cobalt (D. Mark, 2024).

Friday Creek Prospect

The Friday Creek Prospect occurs at the zone's northwestern edge. Seven samples of interest were taken at the prospect. They occur over an area of 100m with most consisting of ore-grade values in gold, palladium, and copper within a rock-type of diorite and brecciated diorite. Five of the samples have gold values varying from 0.66 to 4.89 g/t, four of the samples have palladium values varying from 4.6 to 10.5 g/t, and five of the samples have copper values varying from 0.8 to 10.07% (D. Mark, 2024).

Ilk Prospect

The Ilk Showing occurs 800 metres south-southeast of the Friday Creek Prospect. The showing consists of several steeply dipping faults, striking northeast to northwest, in diorite of the Copper Mountain stock. Veins of pink pegmatite/syenite are also present and tend to be associated with the faults. Mineralization is contained in a 60 by 180m area trending north northwest, roughly paralleling the contact with Nicola Group volcanics, 60 to 90m to the west.

In 1960, chip and grab samples were taken. The first sample, 6.1m in length taken across an irregular zone of pegmatite veins with bornite, assayed 2.16% copper. A second sample, 3m in length, taken along a fault containing malachite and pyrite, assayed 0.35% copper (D.F. Hamelin, 1960).

A grab sample of bornite rich material taken from a narrow vein assayed 28.06% copper, 18.5 g/t gold, and 213 g/t silver (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1960, 14 page 57). A second grab sample from a carbonate rich zone in diorite assayed 64.5 g/t palladium (D.F. Hamelin, 1960).

Further work is needed in determining whether the copper-gold mineralization possibly extends 250m or more to the south-southeast.

Norma Showing

1200m northwest of the Friday Creek Prospect is the Norma Showing. Two of the three samples taken to the east of the Norma Showing contained palladium mineralization with values of 2.5 and 8.2 g/t. The third sample contained 0.59% copper. These samples are also a diorite and/or brecciated diorite.

Although MMI or rock sampling was not conducted between the Friday Creek Zone and the Norma Showing, Canada One is planning to perform infill sampling in an effort of combining the two anomalous features with the goal of creating a strike length of over 1200m.

Bornite Showing

The Bornite Showing is located roughly 100m east of the Friday Creek Prospect. Samples A1 returned, 6.7% Cu, 1 g/t Au and 6.1 g/t Pd, sample 1B returned, 10.6% Cu, 4.8 g/t Au and 10.4 g/t Pd and sample 1, returned 4.6% Cu, 3.4 g/t and 4.6 g/t Pd (see table 1).

Further work is needed in determining whether the mineralization possibly extends in all directions, specifically westwardly 100m to the Friday Creek Prospect (D. Mark, 2024).

Table of Rock Sample Results





Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/262347_canadaoneminingtable1.jpg





Diagram 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/262347_835019ed548cabec_003full.jpg





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/262347_835019ed548cabec_004full.jpg

About MMI

MMI is a geochemical sampling technique developed within the last 20 years that measures in parts per billion the trapped metal ions in the upper soil horizon. One of the advantages to this type of survey is the ability to detect a mineralized body beneath a body of unmineralized, transported surficial cover, such as glacial till.

About The Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Past exploration on the Property has identified the presence of copper, palladium, and gold mineralization. Multiple mineralized zones have been discovered on the Property to date. Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk.

About Canada One

Canada One is a junior resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery, to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5km from the operating Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

All 2023 rock samples were tested for 33 elements with a four-acid digestion with a SGS method number GE_ICP40Q12 which is exploration grade. Quality control materials include method blanks, replicates and reference materials and are randomly inserted with the frequency set according to method protocols at ~11%. Quality control materials will also include BRM (Barren reference materials, or preparations blanks) and duplicates if samples have been taken through the sample reduction process. Instrument calibration is performed for each batch or work order and calibration checks are analyzed within each analytical run.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

