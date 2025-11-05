Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Boundary Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.

BOUNDARY ZONE HISTORICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Extensive Copper-gold Zone Defined mobile metal Ion (MMI) sampling has delineated a strong, north-northeasterly striking Cu-Au anomalous corridor measuring approximately 1,000 m wide and 1,750 m long open to both the north-northeast toward the Copper Mountain Mine deposits (1.5 km away) and the south-southwest

High-Grade Copper in Soils and Rocks numerous MMI copper values exceed 10,000 ppb rock sampling within the zone assayed 1.06 % Cu, 0.17 g/t Au, and 0.46 g/t Pd 1

Zinc-Lead-Cadmium Depletion MMI sampling in the zone returned depleted Zn-Pb-Cd, consistent with the core of a Cu porphyry system

Potassic Alteration MMI sampling returned elevated potassium values indicating potassic alteration, a diagnostic feature of Cu porphyry systems



Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The Boundary Zone historical results outline a broad copper-gold system extending toward Copper Mountain. Copper values above 10,000 ppb and evidence of potassic alteration are consistent with porphyry-style mineralization. These findings make the Boundary Zone a clear focus for detailed geochemical and geophysical follow-up head of future drill targeting."

Boundary Review

The main feature of this area is a very dominant copper-gold anomalous zone that also contains silver and molybdenum anomalies. It strikes north northeasterly, has an approximate width of 1,000 meters, and has a minimum strike length of 1,750 meters being open to the north-northeast towards one of the Copper Mountain Mine pits which are only 1,500 meters away. It is also open to the south-southwest.

The copper results are especially high with many of the values above 10,000 ppb. Two rock samples taken within this anomaly contain copper mineralization with one of these samples also containing gold. In addition, at the southwest edge of the anomaly where it is open to the southwest two rock samples taken also containing copper mineralization with gold.

The copper-gold anomalous zone is also somewhat devoid of anomalous values in zinc, lead, and cadmium. Most of the anomalous values in these elements occur outside of the main zone, especially to the east. Certain types of porphyry copper deposits are known to contain zinc mineralization around their peripheries. Another feature is the potassium values which are higher within the anomalous zone. This indicates potassic alteration, often associated with porphyry copper deposits.

Niobium, titanium, yttrium, and zirconium values were also plotted since these four elements indicate Lost Horse intrusive which on the Copper Mountain mine site, either hosts and/or is adjacent to copper mineralization. In general, these elements are somewhat lower within the anomalous zone, but higher outside, especially to the east. This indicates the possibility that the Lost Horse intrusive may occur to the immediate east of the anomalous zone.1

Figure 1: Location Map of the Copper Dome Project



Figure 2: Grid Map of Boundary Zone MMI Sampling - Copper Results



Figure 3: Grid Map of Boundary Zone MMI Sampling - Gold Results



Figure 4: Grid Map of Boundary Zone MMI Sampling - Silver Results



Figure 5: Grid Map of Boundary Zone MMI Sampling - Potassium Results

Management cautions that past results, discoveries and mineralization on Copper Mountain are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on Copper Dome.

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s (TSX: HBM) producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north which hosts Proven and Probable Reserves of 702 million tonnes grading 0.24% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 0.72 g/t Ag (hudbayminerals.com). Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Historical Sampling

The sampling was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. Future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.

Note 1: Mark, (2024), Exploration Report on MMI Soil Sampling, Rock Sampling and Backpack Drilling on the Copper Dome Property Copper Mountain Mine Area Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia, AR 41492.

