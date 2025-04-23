Gapwaves AB: Robert Berhof leaves his role as CFO in Gapwaves

Gothenburg, April 23, 2025: Robert Berhof will leave his role as CFO for Gapwaves in July 2025 for a new position outside the company.

"Robert has been CFO for Gapwaves since June 2021 and has played a key role in driving the company's financial management during our growth journey and has clearly contributed to the company during a period of strong development. I want to extend a big thank you to Robert for his commitment and wish him all the best in his new assignment," says Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.



"Gapwaves is a fantastic company with unique technology and a strong team", says Robert Berhof. "It has been a great privilege to be part of this journey - working with dedicated colleagues, partners, and innovative customers. I am convinced that Gapwaves is well equipped for the future and look forward to following the company's successes."



Robert will remain in his role until his employment ends to ensure a smooth transition of his duties. The recruitment process for a new CFO begins immediately and, if necessary, an interim solution for the CFO function will be used.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Robert Berhof, CFO?Gapwaves AB (publ)

Phone number: +46 706 00 59 07?

E-mail:?robert.berhof@gapwaves.com?

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life.

Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as certified adviser.

This information is information that Gapwaves is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-23 10:31 CEST.