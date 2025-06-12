Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves appoints Nils Mösko as acting CFO

Gothenburg, June 12, 2025: Nils Mösko has been appointed as acting CFO, effective August, as Robert Berhof leaves the company.

Nils has extensive experience in the automotive and finance sectors, including positions at Polestar and Volvo Cars. Nils will assume the role of acting CFO in August, and Robert will support him during a transition period. The recruitment of a permanent CFO is ongoing.



Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger comments: "We are very pleased that Nils is taking on the role of acting CFO. His previous experiences will be a significant asset to the company and the organization."

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life.

Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as certified adviser.