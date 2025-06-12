Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGZU | ISIN: SE0009155518 | Ticker-Symbol: GW3
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 09:13
1,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAPWAVES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAPWAVES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 12:05 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves appoints Nils Mösko as acting CFO

Gothenburg, June 12, 2025: Nils Mösko has been appointed as acting CFO, effective August, as Robert Berhof leaves the company.

Nils has extensive experience in the automotive and finance sectors, including positions at Polestar and Volvo Cars. Nils will assume the role of acting CFO in August, and Robert will support him during a transition period. The recruitment of a permanent CFO is ongoing.

Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger comments: "We are very pleased that Nils is taking on the role of acting CFO. His previous experiences will be a significant asset to the company and the organization."

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO Gapwaves AB (publ)
Phone number: +46 733 44 01 52
E-mail:jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission AB
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life.
Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as certified adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.