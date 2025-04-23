Eniro Group AB: A Message Of Strength In Changing Times

"I am proud to note that the first quarter of 2025 is the sixth consecutive quarter with an improved EBITDA margin." says Eniros President and CEO, Hosni Teque-Omeirat

JANUARY - MARCH 2025

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 237 million (232).

Operating result amounted to SEK 14 million (4).

EBITDA amounted to SEK 32 million (20), with an EBITDA-margin of 13,3 percent (8,6).1)

Result before income tax amounted to SEK 15 million (3).

Net result for the period amounted to 16 million (4).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0,02 (0,01).

Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 19 million (12).

ARR for the Marketing Partner business area amounted to SEK 499 million (458).1)

1) Alternative performance measures are reconciled on page 19 and defined on page 20.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER 2025

On January 3, 2025, Eniro announced that the closing of the acquisition of Medialuotsi Oy had taken place on the same day.

On February 19, 2025, the Board decided to evaluate a separate listing of Dynava.

On February 21, Eniro announced that Stefan Liljedahl has been appointed as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during the ongoing recruitment process for a permanent CFO. Stefan assumed the position on March 10, 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

On April 2, 2025, the Svea Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the District Court in Solna and allowed Kapatens Investment AB's appeal regarding the redemption of preference shares of series B. See page 8 for more information.

On April 9, the Board of Directors resolved new dates for the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the publication of the 2024 Annual Report; see the Financial Calendar on page 21.

On April 22 the Board of Directors decided to propose that no dividend be resolved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.



Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO Eniro Group AB

"During the quarter, we achieved an ARR of almost SEK 499 million, an increase of 9 % compared to last year - a clear result of our customer-centric innovation work."



For further information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO Eniro Group AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2024, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 951 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

