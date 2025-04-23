SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct receives Notice of Allowance for grant of US Patent covering resomelagon (AP1189) combination therapy

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") announced today that the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application US 17/609,849 with claims covering a method of treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with resomelagon (AP1189) in combination with methotrexate (MTX).

In SynAct's leading clinical program, resomelagon (AP1189) is used as an add-on to first-line therapy with MTX for the treatment of RA. Adding an extra layer of protection and ensuring exclusivity also in the US for this combination treatment, is central to the strategy to fortify SynAct's intellectual property rights with respect to resomelagon (AP1189).

The US patent, when issued, can be enforced at least until 2040. The patent complements the recently issued US patent US 12,239,63 covering the crystal form of the specific resomelagon (AP1189) salt used in the clinic, and further complements also the patents issued and applications being actively prosecuted in a number of jurisdictions throughout the world.

"A strong patent portfolio, which ensures exclusivity in key markets like the US, potentially has a very big value for us and our potential partners," said Jeppe Øvlesen, CEO at SynAct. "A patent on the combination treatment of RA with resomelagon and one of the most widely used drugs for RA, such as MTX, is certainly consolidating our position".

In brief, a "Notice of Allowance" means that the USPTO intends to issue a US patent based on the patent application as currently on file and an Issue Notification and resulting US patent will be issued by the USPTO when all formalities are adhered to.

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on resolving inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory activity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For more information: www.synactpharma.com.