Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
Frankfurt
27.05.25 | 09:59
1,532 Euro
-10,20 % -0,174
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNACT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma publishes Q1 2025 interim results

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today publishes the interim report for the first quarter 2025.

"SynAct Pharma has a remarkable drug candidate with resomelagon (AP1189). The data gained so far point to a significant change to how we help the body resolve excessive or chronic inflammation, situations when inflammation can overwhelm the immune system's ability to counter the inflammation that can lead to suffering, tissue damage and loss of function."

Jeppe Øvlesen, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

First quarter 2025 (January - March)

  • The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 0 (0) thousand.
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK 28,098 (25,706) thousand, an increase of 9%.
  • The Group's loss after tax amounted to SEK 24,684 (24,906) thousand.
  • The Group's earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to -0.51 (-0.70) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -28,826 (-11,189) thousand.
  • Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK 19,703 (-154) thousand.
  • Cash flow for the period amounted to SEK -9,123 (-11,343) thousand.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 51,161 (51,553) thousand.


Significant events during the first quarter

  • Jan 9 - SynAct Pharma AB announces outcome of the rights issue and resolves on a directed share issue to guarantors.
  • Jan 31 - Change in number of shares and votes in SynAct Pharma AB.
  • Feb 20 - SynAct's Nomination Committee proposes Jeppe Ragnar Andersen to the Board.
  • Mar 4 - Pivotal US Patent Protecting resomelagon (AP1189) Granted to SynAct Pharma.
  • Mar 17 - The European Patent Office issues an Intention to Grant a European Patent Covering the Clinical Formulation of resomelagon (AP1189).


Significant events after the end of the period

  • Apr 11 - SynAct Pharma Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study with resomelagon (AP1189) for the Treatment of Patients with Dengue.
  • Apr 23 - SynAct receives Notice of Allowance for grant of US Patent covering resomelagon (AP1189) combination therapy.
  • May 12 - SynAct receives Issue Notification and Patent Term Adjustment for US patent covering resomelagon (AP1189) combination therapy.

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen, CEO SynAct Pharma
Tel: +45 2844 7567
Email: JOO@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on resolving inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory activity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For more information: www.synactpharma.com.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-27 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.