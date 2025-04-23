WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The SpaceX spacecraft has delivered about 6,700 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo to the International Space Station.The Dragon spacecraft docked to the zenith, space-facing port of the International Space Station's Harmony module at 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to NASA.Dragon lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early hours of Monday.It marked the Elon Musk-owned space technology company's 32nd commercial resupply services mission for NASA to the International Space Station.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX