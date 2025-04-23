WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), Wednesday announced the introduction of the company's first all-electric bucket truck in Grand Rapids, strengthening its commitment towards EV transformation in Michigan.The new bucket truck is built by International Motors and equipped with an Altec boom. Powered by a fast charger at the company's Grand Rapids service center, it can travel up to 135 miles when fully charged.Notably, the company also provides solutions such as rebates for home and public charging through its PowerMIDrive program and a companion program, PowerMIFleet.In the pre-market hours, CMS is trading at $75.20, up 2.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX