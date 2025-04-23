Allen Gordon's rich history, strong client relationships, and outstanding technical and advisory expertise enhance AECOM's growth potential, driven by the significant anticipated investments in water and energy infrastructure in the region

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has acquired Scotland-based Allen Gordon LLP, a leading provider of technical design and advisory services to the U.K. Ireland (UK&I) water and energy sectors. The addition of the Allen Gordon team further enhances AECOM's positioning ahead of substantial expected investment totaling more than £250 billion over the next decade in the water and energy markets across the region.

"We are delighted to have the Allen Gordon team join AECOM at a critical moment when spending is expected to accelerate across the water and energy markets," said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe India region. "Allen Gordon has trusted relationships with key clients across the region and maintains substantial framework capacity from repeat clients that provides tremendous opportunities for growth."

Founded in 1971, the Allen Gordon team brings multi-decade relationships with the largest and most critical growth clients in the region, including leading water utilities and renewable energy clients. With the addition of the Allen Gordon team, the UK&I Water and Energy teams are even better positioned to strengthen its offering with its existing client base.

"We are excited to welcome the Allen Gordon team to AECOM," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business. "We have an extensive history of collaborating together to support the most critical projects in the region. We have a stated goal of doubling our water business globally over the next five years, and the addition of the Allen Gordon team strengthens our offering in one of the fastest growing markets in the world."

"We are energized by the growth opportunities in our markets, and with AECOM's scale and expertise we are even better situated to capitalize and deliver for our clients," said Stephen Munro, a Partner of Allen Gordon. "By joining the world's number one-ranked water design firm, we will leverage our combined strengths, strong local commitment and client credibility to jointly deliver on growth opportunities that accelerate our collective ambition to be the leading consultancy in the UK&I market."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings.

Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns, changes in administration or other funding directives and circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; changes in government laws, regulations and policies, including failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs and trade policies, geopolitical events, and conflicts; inflation, currency exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; changes in capital markets and stock market volatility; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims and litigation; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect.

