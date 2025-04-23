BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound fell to 1.3283 against the U.S. dollar, 188.26 against the yen and 1.0915 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.3329, 189.06 and 1.0968, respectively.Against the euro, the pound edged down to 0.8579 from an early 1-week high of 0.8544.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 190.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the franc and 0.87 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX