WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $0.87 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $1.801 billion from $1.926 billion last year.Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.801 Bln vs. $1.926 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX