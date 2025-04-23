WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on Iranian LPG magnate Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his liquefied petroleum gas shipping network for exporting hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil to foreign markets.This revenue funds Iran's malign behavior, particularly the regime's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for terrorist proxies, U.S. State DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON TAMMY BRUCE said in a statement.'Emamjomeh and his network sought to export thousands of shipments of LPG, including from the United States, to evade U.S. sanctions and generate revenue for Iran,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.He noted in a press release that Emamjomeh's expansive network includes a vessel, the TINOS I, which unsuccessfully attempted to load cargo in 2024 off the coast of Houston, Texas.For more than a decade, Emamjomeh and his son, UAE-based British and Iranian national Meisam Emamjomeh, have owned and operated an LPG sales, transportation, and delivery network using multiple Iran and UAE-based companies.Emamjomeh and his UAE-based company Caspian Petrochemical FZE are part of a network that has exported thousands of shipments of LPG from Iran to Pakistan. They have also conducted tens of millions of dollars in business on behalf of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX