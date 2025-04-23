WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $944.2 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $844.4 million, or $2.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.007 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.642 billion from $1.487 billion last year.CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $944.2 Mln. vs. $844.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.642 Bln vs. $1.487 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX