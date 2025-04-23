San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, today announced significant progress in the execution of its expansion strategy, underscoring the company's commitment to long term growth and operational excellence. The foundation laid through strategic investments in 2024 has positioned Sonim for success through the development and delivery of new products and product categories, new customer acquisitions, the retention of an existing customer base due to upgrades to the next generation portfolio, and market expansion across North America, Europe, South Africa, and Australia.

Copyright Sonim Technologies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/249470_sonim_momentum25_pr_1200x800_v2a-05_1.jpg

"Sonim entered the second quarter with strong momentum thanks to the disciplined execution of our strategy," said Peter Liu, CEO of Sonim. "Our investments are already laying the foundation for robust growth, with market acceptance affirming our progress. From product innovation and geographic diversification to operational advancements, we remain focused on delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

New products set to launch in North America, EMEA, and Australia

Sonim is set to launch three products as stocked offerings in the second quarter with Tier 1 carriers in North America. These include the company's flagship Sonim XP Pro next generation rugged 5G smartphone.

Three additional products are slated to launch in the second quarter with leading distribution partners and Tier 1 operators, including Deutsche Telekom in Germany, which currently stocks three Sonim SKUs. These new placements further strengthen Sonim's growing footprint in these key markets.

Purchase orders for second quarter launches

Validating market demand, purchase orders have already been placed for Sonim's upcoming product launches late in the second quarter.

Enterprise customer growth

Sonim continues to attract and retain enterprise customers with next generation Sonim products. Notably, Sonim secured major next generation device upgrade agreements and/or expanded their current deployment base with leading Fortune 500 and enterprise customers. These include two of the top 10 healthcare systems in the United States, one of the largest integrated energy infrastructure companies in the U.S., and one of the world's largest emergency medical services companies.

Diversified manufacturing options

Demonstrating its commitment to a strengthened supply chain, Sonim has successfully diversified its manufacturing footprint outside of China. Production of all next generation 5G products is based in Taiwan and Vietnam, ensuring cost optimization and risk mitigation, while adhering to Sonim's proprietary Rugged Performance Standards and the highest quality benchmarks.

"Our ability to execute at such a high level is a testament to the talented Sonim team," added Liu. "By proactively moving our manufacturing outside of China, we have minimized the impact of tariffs on our new products. We are closely monitoring the tariff situation and will take additional actions as needed to minimize the effect of tariffs on our customers. We are excited for what lies ahead as we continue to drive our expansion strategy across higher growth markets to deliver results that matter to all stakeholders."

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the projected revenue growth, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim's business strategy and objectives, the successful expansion of Sonim's products in new markets, and the new product launches and associated timelines. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-Looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; the current interest and potential attempt of hostile takeover from a third party may divert the management attention from Sonim's business and may require significant expenses; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249470

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.