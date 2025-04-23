WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $833 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $2.268 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.038 billion or $0.99 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $6.247 million from $5.731 million last year.NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $833 Mln. vs. $2.268 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $6.247 Mln vs. $5.731 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.70Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX