Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Spotlights Ainos' Smell Integration in Humanoid Robot - AI Smelltech is Progressing Rapidly

Robotic smelltech by AI Nose moves from concept to integration in weeks

Partnership fast-tracks robotic smell integration as global service robotics market nears $40.6B, Japan $1.2B

Ainos, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMD)(Nasdaq:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting the Company's successful installation of its AI Nose technology onto a humanoid robot developed by ugo, Inc., Japan's leading service robot company. The milestone, achieved just weeks after announcing the partnership, demonstrates fast execution and marks a global first in robotic smell integration. By enabling robots to detect and analyze environmental odors, the collaboration unlocks powerful new applications in healthcare, industrial safety, and smart manufacturing, and positions Ainos at the forefront of a high-impact, emerging market.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Software Integration Sets Stage for Field Testing: The partnership has entered the next key phase: integrating backend control system and user interface design. The team is moving fast with completion expected within 2-4 weeks, setting stage for live deployment tests.

Beyond Machines - AI Nose Transforms Service Robots into Proactive Guardians: Following software integration, deployment tests will begin across active environments such as office buildings, data centers, manufacturing plants, and public facilities. These tests will collect live scent data to train and scale Ainos' AI models, expanding AI Nose's reach into security, elder care, hygiene monitoring, and industrial safety.

Robotics Boom Unlocks Scalable Launchpad: Japan is a global powerhouse in robotics, producing 38% of the world's robots in 2023 with a service robot market projected to reach $1.2 billion in 2025. With its partner already active in Japan, Ainos gains a fast-track into one of the most automation-ready markets globally. The broader global service robot market, estimated at $40.6 billion, further underscores the scale-up opportunity.

Strong Industry Validation Accelerates Commercial Readiness: Ainos has been validating its AI Nose technology in healthcare and industrial settings, including women's health, senior care, and smart manufacturing environments. Combined with ugo's active deployment in security patrol, data center inspection and public infrastructure, the partnership's roadmap is clear: pilot in 2025, commercial rollout in 2026. A subscription-based model is expected to drive scalable, recurring revenue.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/login?returnUrl=%2Fdoc%3FdocID%3DUR_AIMD_04212025

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire