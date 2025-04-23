Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting recent developments and outlining strategic initiatives for the coming months. The Company also announces that it will be holding a conference call with investors on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 1:30 pm PDT.

On March 10, 2025, Homeland successfully completed its reverse takeover of Shift Rare Metals Inc., acquiring 100% ownership of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Following this transaction, the Company's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HLU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol D3U.

"The completion of our transaction and the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange marked significant milestones for Homeland Uranium," stated Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO of Homeland Uranium. "With the completion of our $16M financing, we are now well-positioned to advance our exploration programs at Coyote Basin and Red Wash, with the ultimate goal of satisfying the growing demand for domestically sourced uranium in the United States."

Homeland Uranium Corp. is led by a seasoned management team and experienced board of directors with extensive expertise in uranium exploration, mine development, and exits.

Roger Lemaitre - President & CEO, Director

Mr. Lemaitre is a professional geologist and mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in the uranium and base metals sectors. He previously served as CEO of UEX Corporation and has held senior roles at Cameco Corporation.

Eugene McBurney - Chair of the Board

Mr. McBurney is a seasoned investment banker with a deep background in global resource financing. He has played a pivotal role in structuring capital raises for numerous mining companies.

Mark Christensen - Director

Mr. Christensen has over 30 years experience as a specialist advisor and banking in both public and private markets and has been involved in M&A, equity and debt financings totaling over US$10 billion. He is the Founder and CEO of KES 7 Capital Inc and the former Vice Chairman and Head of Global Sales and GMP Securities.

Ross McElroy - Director

Mr. McElroy is a seasoned geologist with over 35 years of experience in uranium exploration that spans grassroots exploration through feasibility and production. He was recently the President and CEO of Fission Uranium facilitating its sale to Paladin Energy.

Rob Shewchuk - Director

Mr. Shewchuk began his career as a licensed Equities Trader and Stock Broker with Yorkton Securities and joined Standard Securities in 2004 becoming Chairman in 2007. He oversaw Standard's merger with Wolverton Securities Ltd. in 2009 where he remained as Managing Director until it was sold to PI Financial Corp with $6 Billion in AUM in 2016. Mr. Shewchuk is the CEO of LithiumBank Resources, Chief Architect & Director of Caerus Capital, and licensed Dealer Rep at EMD TriView Capital

Andrew Tunks - Director

Mr. Tunks has held numerous senior executive positions including Auroch Minerals, A-Cap Resources, IMAGOLD Corporation and Abosso Goldfields. As the Managing Director of A-Cap, he led the discovery of the world's10th largest uranium resource and managed its merger with Lotus Energy. He is the Chair and former Managing Director of Meteoric growing the Company from a market cap of less than $A20M to in excess of $A500M.

Exploration Focus and Upcoming Programs

With the transformation now complete, Homeland is focusing its efforts on the exploration and development of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in Colorado. These properties are strategically located in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties near the Utah border, within an area of historical uranium production. The Company is finalizing plans for an extensive exploration program aimed at confirming and expanding known uranium mineralization at Coyote Basin.

Industry Developments and Strategic Positioning

While global acceptance of nuclear power has continued to increase over the past few years it has never been higher than it is today. Driven by the demand for carbon-free electricity and increasing concern over energy security and sovereignty, both industry and governments have been incentivizing both the development of new nuclear generating capacity and the uranium mining and processing sectors. In the United States, the recent Nuclear Security Act has provided US$2.7 billion in funding to bolster nuclear fuel production and to speed up the nuclear regulatory process. Small modular reactors ("SMRs") are under development in both Canada and the US, and big technology companies have inked deals to locate their future AI datacenters at either existing nuclear power plants or at soon-to-be-built SMR to take advantage of their carbon-free safe and secure baseload electricity.

In early 2025, a US Presidential Order was issued to accelerate the development and permitting of US critical mineral mines and processing centres, including uranium. With less than 2% of US uranium demand being supplied by domestic uranium mines, and with 19% of US electricity being generated by nuclear power, the need for new domestic sources of uranium is critical to American energy security. Homeland is strategically positioned to contribute to and benefit from these national efforts to bolster domestic uranium production.

Conference Call Details

Title: Homeland Uranium Corporate Update Webinar

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM PDT

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3317452565647/WN_t5zaPVJKQ5eWZLTVaz_4xA

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier U.S.-focused uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

