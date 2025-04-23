BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in February from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.The trade surplus rose to EUR 24.0 billion in February from EUR 21.7 billion in the last year. The surplus totaled EUR 0.8 billion in January.Exports climbed 6.2 percent annually, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in January. Meanwhile, growth in imports slowed to 5.7 percent from 7.5 percent.Compared to the same period last year, the surplus in the chemicals sector saw a remarkable increase. Meanwhile, sectors such as machinery and vehicles and other manufactured goods experienced a slight decrease, Eurostat said.On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports grew 4.5 percent and imports advanced 2.0 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 21.0 billion from EUR 14.4 billion in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX