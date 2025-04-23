HORNETSECURITY PARTNERS WITH AMAZON SES MAIL MANAGER TO PROVIDE EMAIL SECURITY ADD-ON

New Advanced Email Security Add-On for Amazon SES Mail Manager maintains precise control over email workflows

AI-powered technology in Email Add On combines behavioral analysis and natural language processing to analyze messages in real time

HANOVER, Germany, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has partnered with Amazon to provide Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) Mail Manager customers with its Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On. Utilizing AI technologies, this add-on allows customers of Amazon Mail Manager to scan and protect inbound and outbound email traffic.

Hornetsecurity's Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On for Amazon SES Mail Manager offers automated, real-time protection against spam, malware and phishing attacks to help establish safe communication through advanced threat detection, behavior analysis, patented AI technology, real-time scanning and seamless integration.

This essential functionality has now been made available for online businesses that utilize Amazon SES for email communications, transactions and marketing. This includes email sender platforms and corporate marketing and transactional departments.

Hornetsecurity's Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On and Amazon's SES Mail Manager Capabilities

Amazon SES is a cloud-based email service that helps customers automate high-volume email communications seamlessly. Amazon SES Mail Manager is a comprehensive email management solution that provides organizations with advanced control and oversight of their email operations. This service enhances Amazon SES with additional features for managing email campaigns and monitoring delivery performance, including:

A centralized dashboard for email campaign management

Advanced analytics and reporting tools for tracking email performance

A template management system for consistent email communications

Automated bounce handling and list management

Scalable infrastructure to support high-volume email sending

Amazon Mail Manager for SES allows customers to manage their own security policies and add-ons, paying for the additional flexibility and control they need.

Through this partnership, Hornetsecurity's Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On is now included as an email security option that customers can add on to this solution.

The availability of Hornetsecurity's Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On showcases a significant step forward in email security for Amazon SES Mail Manager customers. The combination of an AI-driven security engine with the management capabilities of the Mail Manager will assist in enhancing customer defense against email threats while maintaining total control over email workflows.

"We are thrilled that Amazon has chosen to partner with Hornetsecurity Group to provide their SES Mail Manager customers with a seamless and powerful email security solution within the AWS environment," Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hofmann said. "This will be a game-changer for the security of businesses that use Amazon SES for email transactions and marketing."

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organizations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers. For more information, visit www.hornetsecurity.com .

