WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the general guideline of arriving at the airport two hours before takeoff remains, certain American airports demand an even larger time cushion, a new study shows.Upgraded Points published the list of top 10 U.S. airports that require an early arrival as well as top U.S. airports where travelers can arrive at comparatively short notice.The travel adviser recommends that it is ideal for passengers to report at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at least 3 hours and 20 minutes ahead of schedule.Travelers are advised to reach Chicago O'Hare International Airport 3 hours and 6 minutes in advance, while it is better for Los Angeles International Airport-bound travelers to reach there 3 hours and 5 minutes earlier.Orlando International Airport (3 hrs, 1 min), Denver International Airport (2 hrs, 59 mins), Miami International Airport (2 hrs, 58 mins), John F. Kennedy International Airport (2 hrs, 53 mins), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (2 hrs, 51 mins), San Francisco International Airport (2 hrs, 47 mins), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (2 hrs, 46 mins each) are the other U.S. airports in the Top 10 list that require passengers to arrive early, according to Upgraded Points.It also published the list of certain airports that allow travelers to relax a bit longer.John Glenn Columbus International Airport tops the 10 U.S. airports where travelers can arrive the latest - just 53 minutes before the flight.Palm Beach International Airport is the second airport that requires shorter waits - 55 minutes.Southwest Florida International Airport (59 minutes), Kansas City International Airport (1 hour, 2 minutes), San Antonio International Airport (1 hour, 11 minutes), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (1 hrs, 16 mins), Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (1 hrs, 22 mins), Oakland International Airport (1 hrs, 28 mins), John Wayne Airport (1 hrs, 29 mins), and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (1 hrs, 31 mins) are the other American airports shortlisted on the basis of waiting time at check-in.The study analyzed 15 factors impacting the overall preflight experience, like parking availability and TSA wait times to terminal size, departure delays, and even shopping options. Each data point was scaled for accurate comparison and weighted by its significance. The resulting score, capped at 50, indicates the necessary arrival buffer, with higher scores meaning travelers should arrive even earlier.'Our study shows that one-size-fits-all advice doesn't always work when it comes to airport arrival times. By understanding each airport's unique challenges - from sprawling layouts to heavy security lines - travelers can better plan their trips and avoid the stress of last-minute scrambles,' said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX