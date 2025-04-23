Company Publishes Video of Highlighting Advanced Edge AI Processing of Drone-based Imagery for Threat Detection Providing Enhanced Safety, Situational Awareness and Flexibility for Personnel Operating in Contested Environments

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, today announced that its SpotlightAITM OnSite (OnSite) real-time, edge-based, small object threat detection technology, has successfully completed operations in active minefields in Ukraine. This successful deployment highlights the Company's patented capability to rapidly identify and instantly map live explosive threats including small anti-personnel cluster munitions and landmines scattered over large areas. Building on over two years of real-world battlefield testing, this milestone in the Company's development roadmap demonstrates the ability to deliver edge-based small object threat detection reducing a soldier's cognitive load and representing the next generation of force protection. To view a video of SpotlightAITM Onsite please click here

"Evolving threats like remote mining where everyday drones are strategically delivering small mines is a new critical threat profile that our edge-based system is uniquely designed to address. Our recent operational success confirmed that our AI models can reduce the cognitive load on soldiers who are already heavily tasked and may not have the time to recognize explosive threats in their path. This a significant step forward on the Edge where drone-based small object threat detection for force protection is responding to the rapidly changing modern battlefield. Building upon our unmatched real-world experience in detecting, identifying and locating small explosive threats in Ukraine, we believe OnSite can deliver a new level of enhanced situational awareness that will allow military, government and humanitarian personnel to safely conduct their critical missions with greatly enhanced safety," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "The increasing number of countries exiting the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel landmines will likely lead to an increased proliferation of deadly anti-personnel mines and that is why we are committed to the further development and deployment of our patented technology so that we can help protect our soldiers and our allies."

Real-Time Threat Detection Anywhere, On the Cloud and the Edge

The SpotlightAITM OnSite application is a real-time autonomous mine and explosive threat detection software designed for use with virtually any drone and running locally at the Edge on Microsoft Windows-based PCs. Operating on a battlefield or in a contested territory and providing real-time local AI processing of drone-based imagery without internet or battlespace connectivity, SpotlightAITM OnSite can provide enhanced situational awareness for greater soldier safety and enhanced force protection. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud, the Company is equipped to scale globally, offering solutions from rapid battlefield analysis and force protection to large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations.

Powered by Real-World Data and Expertise

OnSite is powered by the Company's patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology which is designed to detect over 150 different kinds of small, hard-to-spot threats including landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions and UXO. SPOTD's standards-based software architecture makes it easy to seamlessly integrate it with military communication systems, ground vehicles, and C6ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense and Combative Systems) frameworks. Soldiers can access real-time threat alerts on mobile devices, vehicle displays, and tactical networks, providing unmatched precision in navigating hazardous environments.

Battletested over the past 2 years, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.29 million drone images analyzed to date, and 23,000+ threats identified across 5,300+ hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan. Utilizing this data, Safe Pro is establishing itself as a leading provider in the AI-powered threat detection market.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

