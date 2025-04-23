A future-oriented partnership: AVIA installs new fast-charging EV stations from ADS-TEC Energy at filling stations in Germany.

Sustainable comprehensive package: ADS-TEC's ChargePost in combination with a local PV system (45 kWp) and modernized building technology for maximum energy efficiency.

Intelligent load management enables ultra-fast charging even with limited grid connections and optimizes operation of the charging infrastructure.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that it is partnering with AVIA to deploy ChargePost fast charging EV solutions at gas stations in Germany. AVIA operates more than 800 gas stations throughout Germany. In Europe, it has more than 3,000 gas stations. ChargePost fast chargers are being installed first at locations where based on the integrated battery storage system and intelligent load management the systems enable ultra-fast charging at up to 300 kW, even with low-powered grid connections.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423042548/en/

ADS-TEC Energy is partnering with AVIA to deploy ChargePost fast charging EV solutions at gas stations in Germany

Location with PV integration: a showcase project for energy efficiency

One particularly innovative location is the filling station in Bocholt, where a 45 kWp photovoltaic system has been integrated into the energy management system. Here, AVIA has modernized the entire building technology of the filling station to ensure efficient use of the energy generated on site. The smart load management ensures that the available grid connection is used optimally, and that EV charging is managed flexibly.

DOOH as an additional business stream

Digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) is a further area of focus at the locations. While a 75-inch display has already been installed on the ChargePost systems in Blomberg, specific marketing concepts for the DOOH advertising spaces are currently still being planned. This can further increase the profitability of the charging infrastructure and create additional added value for the operator.

Charging with low grid power - the future for existing gas stations

The project shows how existing gas stations can get ready for e-mobility through smart technology and without expensive grid upgrades. With flexible, scalable solutions such as ChargePost and intelligent load management, ultra-fast charging is possible even at challenging locations.

Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy, highlights: "The integration of fast charging infrastructure at existing refueling stations requires intelligent solutions especially when grid connections are limited. With our ChargePost and innovative load management, we enable ultra-fast charging without costly grid infrastructure upgrades. The joint project with AVIA shows how modern charging infrastructure can be seamlessly integrated into existing locations and create new opportunities for the mobility of the future."

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

About AVIA

Deutsche AVIA has been in the energy business for over 70 years. Its 30 medium-sized AVIA member companies supply their customers with energy and energy sources for mobility and heating, both in urban areas and far into rural regions. With around 900 filling stations, AVIA is now one of the top 5 providers of fuels and mobility services in Germany. The transformation in the energy sector has been the focus of development at Deutsche AVIA since the early 2000s. Since the 2010s, this topic of the future has continued to gain in importance with investments in alternative fuels and the operation of its own wind farms. The AVIA Group is now increasingly investing in the expansion of fast-charging infrastructure for e-vehicles and is preparing for the so-called molecule shift by participating in hydrogen projects. AVIA Deutschland GmbH in Munich generates an annual turnover of around 4 billion euros.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expected financial results for FY2024, our financial outlook for 2025, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2024, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423042548/en/

Contacts:

For ADS-TEC Energy Europe:

Dennis Müller

SVP Product Marketing Communication

press@ads-tec-energy.com

For ADS-TEC Energy United States:

Barbara Hagin

Breakaway Communications

bhagin@breakawaycom.com

+1 408-832-7626