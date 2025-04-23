Ant Bank (Hong Kong) recently received a US$100 million capital injection from its parent company, Ant International. Ant Bank will further enhance investments in services and innovative products, expand collaborations with partners, and provide customers with more personalized and flexible financial solutions while advancing Hong Kong's digital financial landscape toward greater openness, inclusivity, and convenience.

Ant Bank (Hong Kong) Secures $100 Million Investment from Ant International to Expand Collaborations and Drive Financial Development

"Digital Bank x E-Wallet" Pioneering Financial Services Transformation

In line with Hong Kong's "FinTech 2025" strategy and Smart City Blueprint, which encourage financial institutions to leverage AI and big data to improve service efficiency and accessibility, Ant Bank has leveraged Ant International's technological advantages to launch a range of inclusive financial services. These include the eM+ High Yield Account, "Ant Bank PayLater" for buy-now-pay-later options, low-interest personal revolving loans, and low-cost fund investments starting at HK$1. These offerings form a diversified product matrix.

As Hong Kong's only digital bank that is deeply integrated with an e-wallet, these innovations not only enhance the service ecosystem of AlipayHK but also elevate it into Hong Kong's most comprehensive lifestyle platform, achieving a synergistic effect of "1+1>2."

To offer customers diverse financial services, Ant Bank is launching a promotional campaign from 22 April to 30 May 2025. Existing eM+ High Yield Account holders or new bank users who open an investment account will enjoy an annual interest rate of up to 4.3% per annum on their eM+ deposits.

Balancing Security and Convenience: Technology-Driven Trust in Digital Banking

Ant Bank prioritizes account security and strictly complies with regulatory requirements set by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority while continuously innovating to provide low-threshold, high-efficiency financial services. It employs advanced technologies to safeguard security and reliability, including anti-deepfake technology for secure identity verification, real-time transaction monitoring via intelligent risk control systems, and regular account security assessments with corresponding protective measures. These measures aim to build a comprehensive security framework, ensuring customers enjoy innovative services with confidence.

Yvonne Leung, Chief Executive of Ant Bank (Hong Kong) said, "Over the years, international and local financial institutions have shaped Hong Kong into a global financial hub through professionalism and innovation. Ant Bank is committed to learning from industry leaders, deepening collaborations, and delivering more convenient, secure, and diverse services to Hong Kong residents while contributing to the city's economic development."

Building Inclusive Finance Benchmarks: Ant International's Confidence in Hong Kong's Future

Venetia Lee, Greater China General Manager of Ant International, said, "Ant International is optimistic about Hong Kong's future. This investment reflects our confidence in the local market and long-term commitment, further driving the integration of financial services with the economy. We aim to collaborate with all sectors to advance Hong Kong's smart city initiatives and solidify its leading position in global FinTech."

Ant International, headquartered in Singapore, provides comprehensive wallet solutions, integrated merchant payment services, digital accounts for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and other fintech solutions to businesses and financial institutions.

As of the end of 2024, Ant International operates four core businesses: Alipay+, Antom, WorldFirst, and Embedded Finance. The comprehensive wallet solution Alipay+ spans 66 countries and regions, connecting 1.7 billion user accounts across 36 digital wallets and over 90 million online and offline merchants globally. Antom delivers payment, growth, and digital solutions for merchants, enabling them to seamlessly integrate hundreds of payment methods-including credit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets-to reach consumers in over 200 countries and regions.

The cross-border trade payment and account service provider WorldFirst has processed over $300 billion in transaction volume, serving more than 1 million clients globally. Additionally, Bettr, AI-driven digital lending service, collaborates with ecosystem partners to provide embedded financial services to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Asia and Latin America.

About Ant Bank (Hong Kong)

Ant Bank (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant International. On 9 May 2019, Ant Bank (Hong Kong) received a banking licence from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and it officially opened on 28 September 2020. It aims to provide local individuals and SMEs with reliable, trustworthy, transparent and inclusive banking services through fin-tech innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.antbank.hk.

Ant Bank (Hong Kong) Limited is a licensed insurance agency authorized by the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong, with the licensed insurance agency number GA1061.

