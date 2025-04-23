New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Elon Musk to lessen time running DOGE

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 23rd

Stocks are rallying early Wednesday after President Trump softened his stance on Fed Chair Powell and the U.S. toned down tariff talk on China.

The S&P 500 traded up 2.5% pre-market on Wednesday, after a 2.5% gain on Tuesday.

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he will significantly scale back his time spent running DOGE after Tesla earnings and sales missed estimates last quarter.

