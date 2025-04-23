Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Elon Musk to lessen time running DOGE

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 23rd

  • Stocks are rallying early Wednesday after President Trump softened his stance on Fed Chair Powell and the U.S. toned down tariff talk on China.
  • The S&P 500 traded up 2.5% pre-market on Wednesday, after a 2.5% gain on Tuesday.
  • Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he will significantly scale back his time spent running DOGE after Tesla earnings and sales missed estimates last quarter.

© 2025 PR Newswire
