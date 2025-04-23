Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased announce its 2025 Exploration Program (the "2025 Program") is now underway. This comprehensive initiative includes extensive ground exploration and an initial Phase 1 drill campaign of up to 5,000 metres.

Exploration activities have commenced at the Los Ganchos and Cañada La Vaca targets, within the Company's prioritized exploration corridor (see Figure 1). The program includes detailed surface mapping, rock and soil sampling, and trenching to refine high-potential drill targets.

"This campaign builds on our proven discovery track record in the Tireo Belt," stated Luis Santana, CEO. "With this drilling program we are eager to unlock the next generation of gold-copper VMS deposits while advancing Romero toward development."

Leandro Sastre, VP Exploration, added: "Returning to the Tireo Belt energizes the whole team. This phase of detailed mapping, trenching and sampling will refine our targeting and set the stage for the upcoming 5,000-metre drill program."

2025 Program highlights:

Five drill-ready VMS targets: Los Ganchos, Cañada La Vaca, Los Mineros, Cachimbo SE, Cachimbo NW.

50-km district-scale trend anchored by existing Romero and Romero South resources.

Fully funded exploration budget from GoldQuest's ~$15 million treasury.

Phase 1 designed to deliver near-term, high-impact results ahead of the Romero Bankable Feasibility Study.

The 2025 Program will evaluate multiple new VMS targets and conduct follow-up drilling on previously identified significant intersections at Los Ganchos, Canada La Vaca, Los Mineros, Cachimbo SE and Cachimbo NW. The Tireo Formation continues to demonstrate exceptional potential for additional VMS discoveries, comparable to internationally recognized belts.

Figure 1: Tireo Belt Area with Significant Drilling Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1663/249458_3dd332da74433976_001full.jpg

During the last few years, GoldQuest's geological team in the Dominican Republic has continued low-cost surface work and exploration of which the results are instrumental for our new drilling initiatives. Of the following targets, only Romero and Romero South have published resources, with all other targets representing additional VMS opportunities. The Romero project has an indicated resource of 20 million tonnes at 3.48 g/t gold equivalent.

Name Distance from Romero (km) Significant Drilling

Intersections Press Release

Date Romero

235m. @ 7.9 g/t Au & 1.4% Cu August 27, 2012 Romero South 2 53m. @ 3.02 g/t Au July 6, 2010 Imperial 4.4 13.8m. @ 0.92 g/t Au March 31, 2015 Cachimbo 20 20.96m. @ 7.86 g/t Au October 17, 2017 Jengibre 25 22 m @ 1.97 g/t Au August 5, 2009

Strong Financial Position

As of 31 December 2024, GoldQuest maintains a cash position of $15 million, and has allocated a budget to fund its 2025 Exploration Program. Additional funds are earmarked for Environmental and Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") work at Romero, which also includes additional drilling at Romero. The Pre-Feasibility Study published in 2016 revealed an after tax NPV (5%) of US$203 million, and an after-tax IRR of 28%, based on a gold price of US$1,300/oz and US$2.50/lb copper. The BFS will incorporate updated metal price and cost assumptions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported on in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Forward-looking statements:

For further information, please contact:

