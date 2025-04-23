DXC Technology Company: DXC Appoints William Pieroni to Drive Strategy and Growth Across Global Insurance Software and Business Process Services

ASHBURN, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of William Pieroni as Global Strategy and Growth Leader for Insurance Software & Business Process Services (BPS). In this role, he will focus on driving strategy, accelerating growth and delivering long-term industry impact.

"Bill is a proven strategist and respected leader with deep domain expertise and a global perspective. He is a trusted partner, recognized for his strong understanding of client challenges and his collaborative approach to developing tailored solutions," said Ray August, EVP and President, Insurance Software and Business Process Services, DXC. "His appointment reflects our commitment to industry leadership, intelligent growth and long-term value creation. I'm excited to partner with him as we continue to enhance the value we deliver to thousands of customers worldwide."

Pieroni brings more than 25 years of experience leading global organizations at the intersection of insurance, technology, and enterprise transformation. Most recently, he served as CEO of ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, where he also established ACORD Solutions Group, focused on advancing data exchange and platform innovation across the insurance value chain.

He has also held senior executive roles at Marsh McLennan, Aon, State Farm, IBM, Accenture, and McKinsey & Company, where he led enterprise strategy, operations, distribution, and large-scale transformation initiatives across international markets.

At DXC, he will be responsible for defining strategic priorities, guiding global growth initiatives, and strengthening the firm's position as a trusted partner across the global insurance ecosystem. He will lead efforts to deliver competitive differentiation, operational excellence, and sustained value creation across the insurance value chain.

"I'm honored to join DXC at such a pivotal time for the insurance industry," said Bill Pieroni. "DXC has an unrivaled team, a comprehensive solution portfolio, and deep client relationships-supported by one of the industry's broadest global footprints. I look forward to building on that foundation to deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients and the industry."

With over 40 years of innovation in the insurance sector, DXC supports more than 1,000 customers and has processed over 1 billion policies through its solutions. Today, 21 of the world's top 25 insurers trust DXC to deliver mission-critical software and services that solve essential business challenges.

