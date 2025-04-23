WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in March, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.At constant prices, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent annually in March, following a 0.5 percent decrease in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.3 percent rebound.Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products plunged 9.4 percent annually in March, and those of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels fell slightly by 0.1 percent. On the other hand, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts rose sharply by 18.4 percent.On a monthly basis, sales were 14.3 percent higher, in contrast to a 6.0 percent decline in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX