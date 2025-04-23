Montreal, Quebec and Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a pioneer in quantum-powered cybersecurity solutions, proudly salutes Krown Technologies for its newly announced strategic partnership with Esposito Intellectual Enterprises (EIE)-a collaboration poised to dramatically reshape the future of blockchain and decentralized technologies.

This alliance between Krown and EIE merges Krown's cutting-edge, quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem with EIE's global network of over 115 entities spanning more than 25 industries. For QeM, a trusted technology partner of Krown, this partnership represents a powerful acceleration vector-boosting visibility, expanding commercial reach, and amplifying joint innovation in quantum-secure solutions.

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, stated: "We applaud this bold step by Krown and EIE, and see it as a key catalyst for the broader adoption of quantum-secure infrastructure. Our ongoing collaboration with Krown to co-develop and commercialize a quantum crypto wallet represents a crucial building block in securing the digital assets of tomorrow. With EIE's unmatched media and strategic distribution reach, this joint solution is now better positioned to scale globally and meet the security demands of next-generation financial platforms."

The quantum crypto wallet, currently in development through the QeM-Krown partnership, leverages Quantum eMotion's proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) technologies to deliver a future-proof, post-quantum secure storage and transaction environment. The wallet is designed to address rising threats posed by quantum computing and to offer unparalleled protection for digital assets across blockchain ecosystems.

Quantum eMotion recently expanded into the U.S. with the creation of Quantum eMotion America in Irvine, California, and appointed cybersecurity veteran John Young as COO. This move strategically aligns with QeM's goal of partnering with forward-looking organizations, like Krown and now EIE, that are leading the charge in fintech, decentralized finance, and quantum innovation.

The official press release from Krown Technologies can be viewed on its website.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies LLC is the world's most first and most comprehensive quantum blockchain and ecosystem, designed to revolutionize the crypto industry through next-generation security, decentralized finance, and real-world applications. The Camelot ecosystem is the first to feature quantum-enhanced security at its core, setting a new standard for blockchain protection.

Website: krown.network

X (Twitter): @krownnetwork

LinkedIn: Krown Technologies

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

Website: quantumemotion.com

X (Twitter): @QuantumEmotion

LinkedIn: Quantum eMotion

