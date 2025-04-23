WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Icon Energy Corp (ICON):Earnings: -$1.187 million in Full Year vs. $1.155 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$60.83 in Full Year vs. $231 in the same period last year. Revenue: $5.309 million in Full Year vs. $4.476 million in the same period last year.For the fourth quarter, the Board will pay a dividend of $0.07 per share on or around May 30 to shareholders of record as of May 16.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX