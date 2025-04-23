Aflac Incorporated: 9 in 10 Americans Have Put Off Health Checkups and Screenings That Could Help Save Their Lives

Aflac Wellness Matters Survey uncovers what may be keeping Americans from getting preventive checkups

April is National Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month, a time to emphasize the importance of preventive health care and the value of early detection. Key findings from the third annual Wellness Matters Survey1 released by Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.,2 reveal a vast majority of Americans (90%) put off getting a checkup or recommended screening that could help identify and treat serious illness early. The survey uncovers what may be keeping many, particularly younger Americans, from going to the doctor: fear of bad news, personal embarrassment, inconvenience, logistical barriers and distrust or dislike of doctors.

Health care on hold

Across all generations, many Americans may put their health care on hold because going to the doctor is not easy - both logistically and emotionally. The survey uncovered an alarming 94% of Americans face barriers to getting recommended screenings in the suggested time frames.

Gen Z experiences negative feelings of personal embarrassment and distrust or dislike for doctors (32%).

Embarrassment and fear of bad news prevents nearly 1 in 4 young women, particularly Gen Z, from getting screenings on time.

Nearly half (48%) of Americans face logistical barriers such as conflicts with work hours and challenges taking time off work for appointments.

Nearly 40% of Americans have canceled or not scheduled a doctor's appointment because the wait time was too long.

Americans have avoided these common preventive care screenings: pap smear (33%); prostate exam (32%); colonoscopy (32%); mammogram (31%); blood test (31%); full body skin cancer exam (27%); STD screening (22%). Notably, millennials are most likely to avoid these overall screenings (62%), closely followed by Gen Z (61%).

Reactive versus proactive health care

The survey reveals possible cognitive dissonance taking place: Americans know they should take a moment to schedule a preventive care screening or wellness visit, but their behavior often suggests otherwise. For 65% of Americans, experiencing a health scare is what made them realize they need to be more proactive about their health. Attitudes about preventive care are often counterintuitive, however, as many of those who believe they will be diagnosed with cancer are more likely to delay screenings (62% vs. 42%).

Experiencing a personal health scare reinforced the importance of preventive care for Aflac Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary Tom Morey. In his mid-20s, he faced a significant and sudden health crisis that kept him out of work for nearly two years and in and out of hospitals for 18 months.

"My personal experiences bring a clear focus on the concerning uptick, as our study reveals, in the number of Americans who may not be on a path to good health. Many avoid going to the doctor instead of doing what they can to avoid a health scare or detect a problem early," said Morey. "It starts with making preventive care a priority and taking steps toward establishing a trusted relationship with a primary care doctor. Personally, this helped me to feel more confident, more in control of my health and more empowered to deal with an illness that, otherwise, may have gone undetected."

Where Americans are turning - or not -for health care

Urgent care and emergency rooms provide significant value in American society; however, according to the study, having a primary care physician is correlated with being more likely to get regular checkups. Yet nearly 1 in 5 Americans does not have a regular primary care physician who knows them and understands their medical history. The most common reason for not having a primary care physician is feeling healthy, but that could lead to fewer screenings and more costly health care. Many Americans (41%) - and Gen Z (51%) and millennials (54%) - primarily use urgent care or the emergency room for their medical needs. Men (46%), African Americans (47%), Asian Americans (45%) and U.S. Hispanics (44%) are the most likely to seek medical attention from an urgent care or emergency room. Telehealth is most popular among millennials and Gen X.

While younger generations still visit their doctors, they are more likely than older generations to consult family and friends - and turn to social media - regarding health concerns. While Americans were still slow to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) over the last 12 months, many Americans (68%) are interested in consulting AI in the future when faced with a health concern. Gen Z women (82%) share more interest in trying AI for a health concern, compared to Gen Z men (71%).

Gender differences emerging across many aspects of health

Among Americans under age 60, women are most likely to admit to skipping common recommended screenings: Gen Z women (68% versus 55% Gen Z men); millennial women (63% versus 61% millennial men); Gen X women (63% versus 54% Gen X men).

Survey data reveals a chasm between young men and women's beliefs around their health and their agency to control it. In fact, Gen Z women (63%) are far less confident in their ability to control their physical health versus Gen Z men (83%). When it comes to mental health, Gen Z women (51%) are far less confident in their ability to control it, compared to Gen Z men (71%).

An even wider gap is uncovered in financial health confidence: Gen Z women (49%) versus Gen Z men (71%).

U.S. Hispanics and African Americans most often choose community to reinforce good health

When people are confident that their loved ones prioritize their health, they also are more likely to do so. In fact, 70% prioritize recommended screenings and tests versus 49% who are less confident. Also, according to the survey, Hispanic men (86%) are most likely to be swayed by a loved one urging - or even nagging - them to act on their personal health, followed by African American (84%) and Hispanic women (83%). In general, men (79%) are more likely than women (71%) to say that nagging is effective.

The study also finds that families who prioritize health tend to do so together. Many Americans say their spouses or partners are their biggest health advocates after themselves. Parents advocate for their children, with one-third of African Americans and one-third of U.S. Hispanics citing their mothers as their top advocate. As children grow up, they advocate for their parents, too. These advocates play an important role in disease prevention. In fact, of those diagnosed with cancer, 24% say a loved one urged them to get checked - making a meaningful difference.

African Americans are more likely than other ethnic groups to be diagnosed during a regularly scheduled screening (34%) or at an appointment scheduled at the urging of a loved one (32%). Many Americans (73%) feel the positive benefits of thoughtful nudge about preventive care, with 83% African Americans, 79% U.S. Hispanics, 78% Gen Z and 77% millennials expressing thankfulness or a sense of relief that a friend or loved one urged them to go to the doctor.

"Having a 'we are in this together' approach to our health may lead to better outcomes for Americans, their families and loved ones," said Morey. "One way to advocate is to schedule preventive care appointments together, at the same time. Our survey shows that Americans who book health appointments at a specific time of year are twice as likely to follow through with recommended checkups and screenings."



Aflac Wellness Matters Survey results are available to American consumers, health care providers, families and health-related stakeholders to educate and inspire a healthier population. To learn more about the 2025 Wellness Matters Survey and find tips on how to take charge of your own health and encourage others to prioritize theirs, visit Aflac.com/WellnessMatters.

