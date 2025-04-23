CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved in response to President Trump's comments that he has no plans to remove Jerome Powell from the top post at the Federal Reserve. Growing expectations of an easing in the trade tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to restore market sentiment.Wall Street Futures surged ahead. European benchmarks are also trading with strong gains. Asian bourses finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains. Bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere. Crude oil prices are trading close to the flatline. Gold tumbled close to 4 percent. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,222.50, up 2.64% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,455.30, up 3.17% Germany's DAX at 21,892.23, up 2.88% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,408.74, up 0.96% France's CAC 40 at 7,516.16, up 2.59% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,099.35, up 2.78% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,868.63, up 1.89% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,920.50, up 1.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,296.36, down 0.10% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,072.62, up 2.37%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1403, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3317, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 141.87, up 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6414, up 0.66% USD/CAD at 1.3840, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 99.12, up 0.21%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.273%, down 2.64% Germany at 2.4695%, up 1.13% France at 3.218%, up 0.06% U.K. at 4.5445%, up 0.08% Japan at 1.332%, up 0.53%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $67.42, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $63.70, up 0.05%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,290.21, down 3.78%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $93,937.54, up 4.72% Ethereum at $1,812.67, up 11.00% XRP at $2.28, up 8.56% BNB at $613.35, up 1.14% Solana at $153.25, up 7.43%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX