Verity Platforms: Stewardpoint Announces Co-Promotion and Data Licensing Agreement with Morningstar Sustainalytics

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewardpoint, a pioneering provider of stewardship execution, tracking, and reporting tools, has announced today that it has entered into a co-promotion and data licensing agreement with Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm. Asset managers, asset owners, NGOs, research providers and other sustainable investors will now be able to access Morningstar Sustainalytics company engagement data via the Stewardpoint platform. This collaboration will enable Stewardpoint users to more efficiently execute, manage, and report on their stewardship activities, ensuring alignment with their stewardship goals.

As part of this integration, Stewardpoint's advanced stewardship tool will be available to Morningstar Sustainalytics clients who are part of the Stewardpoint platform. Morningstar Sustainalytics' robust stewardship data solutions and services will be integrated into Stewardpoint's platform, providing users with valuable insights to inform their decision-making processes.

"Incorporating Morningstar Sustainalytics data onto our platform represents a significant step forward in the stewardship landscape," said Jeff Marsh, Founder and CEO of Stewardpoint, "By combining our stewardship tool with Morningstar's rich stewardship data solutions and services, we are enhancing our user's ability to make informed investment decisions and to demonstrate their prudent stewardship of the capital their clients have entrusted to them."

"We are thrilled to work with Stewardpoint to enhance the stewardship capabilities available to our clients," added Ruthann Bartello, Senior Director of Global Stewardship for Morningstar Sustainalytics. "Our clients now have more ways to access high quality stewardship tools and resources to effectively engage with their portfolio companies and navigate an increasingly complex and challenging investment landscape."

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the stewardship and engagement space, enabling investors to streamline their stewardship efforts while leveraging reliable data to drive their investment strategies and evidence the depth of their stewardship capabilities. As a result, investors will be better positioned to fulfill their fiduciary duties and align with their client's stewardship objectives.

About Stewardpoint

Stewardpoint is an innovative technology company specializing in stewardship execution, management, and reporting tools designed for institutional investors and asset managers. We streamline the complex and critical processes of investment stewardship so that investors can perform their fiduciary duty and easily align with the stewardship goals of all constituents within the investment value chain.

