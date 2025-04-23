Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EADM | ISIN: US6177001095 | Ticker-Symbol: MRS
Tradegate
23.04.25
15:36 Uhr
256,00 Euro
+16,00
+6,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MORNINGSTAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORNINGSTAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
244,00246,0017:56
244,00246,0017:58
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 17:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verity Platforms: Stewardpoint Announces Co-Promotion and Data Licensing Agreement with Morningstar Sustainalytics

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewardpoint, a pioneering provider of stewardship execution, tracking, and reporting tools, has announced today that it has entered into a co-promotion and data licensing agreement with Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm. Asset managers, asset owners, NGOs, research providers and other sustainable investors will now be able to access Morningstar Sustainalytics company engagement data via the Stewardpoint platform. This collaboration will enable Stewardpoint users to more efficiently execute, manage, and report on their stewardship activities, ensuring alignment with their stewardship goals.

As part of this integration, Stewardpoint's advanced stewardship tool will be available to Morningstar Sustainalytics clients who are part of the Stewardpoint platform. Morningstar Sustainalytics' robust stewardship data solutions and services will be integrated into Stewardpoint's platform, providing users with valuable insights to inform their decision-making processes.

"Incorporating Morningstar Sustainalytics data onto our platform represents a significant step forward in the stewardship landscape," said Jeff Marsh, Founder and CEO of Stewardpoint, "By combining our stewardship tool with Morningstar's rich stewardship data solutions and services, we are enhancing our user's ability to make informed investment decisions and to demonstrate their prudent stewardship of the capital their clients have entrusted to them."

"We are thrilled to work with Stewardpoint to enhance the stewardship capabilities available to our clients," added Ruthann Bartello, Senior Director of Global Stewardship for Morningstar Sustainalytics. "Our clients now have more ways to access high quality stewardship tools and resources to effectively engage with their portfolio companies and navigate an increasingly complex and challenging investment landscape."

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the stewardship and engagement space, enabling investors to streamline their stewardship efforts while leveraging reliable data to drive their investment strategies and evidence the depth of their stewardship capabilities. As a result, investors will be better positioned to fulfill their fiduciary duties and align with their client's stewardship objectives.

About Stewardpoint

Stewardpoint is an innovative technology company specializing in stewardship execution, management, and reporting tools designed for institutional investors and asset managers. We streamline the complex and critical processes of investment stewardship so that investors can perform their fiduciary duty and easily align with the stewardship goals of all constituents within the investment value chain.

Media Contacts:
Mason Gregory
Head of Investor Engagement
Stewardpoint
Mason@stewardpoint.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stewardpoint-announces-co-promotion-and-data-licensing-agreement-with-morningstar-sustainalytics-302436010.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.