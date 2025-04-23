DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
INNOFACTOR OYJ TJG FI0009007637 BAW/UFN
|XFRA TJG: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|17:06
|The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Onni Bidco Oy's redemption right over the minority shares in Innofactor Plc, and trading in the Innofactor Plc shares has been suspended
|16.04.
|The Share Of Innofactor Plc Will Be Delisted From Nasdaq Helsinki
|EXCHANGE NOTICE, 16 APRIL 2025 SHARES
THE SHARE OF INNOFACTOR PLC WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI
On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority shareholder...
|31.03.
|Innofactor Plc applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki
|Innofactor Plc | Stock Exchange Release | March 31, 2025 at 8:50 EEST Innofactor Plc applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki The Board of Directors of Innofactor...
|28.02.
|Innofactor Plc Financial Statements Bulletin 2024 (IFRS)
|Innofactor Plc Financial Statements Bulletin February 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time Key figures of the group, IFRS . Jul 1-Dec 31, 2024 Jul 1-Dec 31, 2023 Change Jan 1-Dec 31, 2024...
