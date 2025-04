2025-04-23T14:17:27ZSuspensionAt Trading Venue XHELDue to Take OverBidOngoing: TrueComments: Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to suspend the trading in all shares and related instruments of the issuer. Order books will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260.Issuer: Innofactor Plc, LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835Instrument: IFA1VFI0009007637The Financial Supervisory Authority for XHEL has been notified.