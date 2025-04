EXCHANGE NOTICE, 25 APRIL 2025 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: INNOFACTOR PLC

The ownership of all shares of Innofactor Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, Onni Bidco Oy, in the redemption process.

The shares of Innofactor Plc will be listed for the last time on Friday 25 April 2025.

Identifiers:

Trading code: IFA1V

ISIN code: FI0009007637

Orderbook id: 24378

Last listing day: 25 April 2025

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260