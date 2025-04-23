TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Wednesday announced Toyota West Virginia's plan to invest $88 million to assemble the next generation of hybrid transaxles, showing the company's commitment towards providing customers with a variety of drivetrain options.Scheduled to commence production in late 2026, the drivetrain component is estimated to help power future North American-assembled Toyota and Lexus models.With this investment, the automaker's total investment in the plant will stand at more than $2.8 billion along with employment opportunities to over 2,000 workers.Additionally, Toyota West Virginia is donating $100,000 to the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at Marshall University to support the center's workforce development program.Currently, Toyota's stock is trading at $182.61, up 2.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX