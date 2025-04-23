Fabege AB: Resolutions by Fabege's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025

At Fabege AB's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025, the meeting fixed the Board's dividend proposal for 2024 at SEK 2.00 per share, to be paid on four occasions (SEK 0.50 per share on each occasion). Furthermore, it was decided that the record date for receiving the dividend will be 25 April 2025, 14 July 2025, 13 October 2025 and 12 January 2026, which means that payment is expected to be issued by Euroclear Sweden AB on on 30 April 2025, 17 July 2025, 16 October 2025 and on 15 January 2026.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-election of Board members Anette Asklin, Mattias Jan Litborn, Lennart Mauritzson, Bent Oustad and Sofia Watt and new election of Tomas Eriksson. Jan Litborn was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved to appoint auditing firm KMPG AB as the company's auditors, with authorised public accountant Mattias Johansson as Auditor-In-Charge.

Furthermore, the AGM determined that Board fees will be paid in a total amount of SEK 2,815,000, to be distributed as follows: SEK 660,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 280,000 to the other six Board members; SEK 280,000 as remuneration for work in the Audit Committee with SEK 140,000 to be distributed to the chairman of the committee and SEK 70,000 each to two members, and SEK 195,000 as remuneration for work in the Remuneration Committee, with SEK 90,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 52,500 each to two members. Audit fees are to be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the composition of the Nominating Committee for 2026 should be according to the Nominating Committee's proposal, that is that a committee should be appointed no later than six months prior to the 202 AGM, and that representatives of the four largest shareholders should be offered a seat.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's principles for remuneration and other terms of employment for management. The remuneration report was approved.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the Board authorisation, for a period lasting no longer than until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, to decide on the acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares. Acquisitions may be made of so many shares that the company's holdings amount to a maximum of the number of shares that at each point in time corresponds to 10 percent of all the company's issued shares.

Fabege AB (publ)