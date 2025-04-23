General Dynamics Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $12.2 billion, up 13.9% from year-ago quarter

Diluted EPS of $3.66, up 27.1% from year-ago quarter

70 basis-point margin expansion from year-ago quarter

Aerospace earnings up 69.4% with 210-basis-point margin expansion over year-ago quarter

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.66 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $12.2 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, operating earnings increased 22.4%, diluted EPS increased 27.1%, and revenue increased 13.9%. Operating margin of 10.4% was a 70-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

Each of the four segments saw increases in revenue and operating earnings over the year-ago quarter, with notable increases in Aerospace, where revenue was up 45.2%, operating earnings up 69.4%, and margins expanded 210 basis points to 14.3%.

"We continue to see steady growth and improvement in operating performance across the defense portfolio," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer "The Aerospace segment saw a significant increase in profitability, reflecting the manufacturing efficiencies associated with reaching higher levels of production on our new aircraft models."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash used by operating activities in the quarter was $148 million due to growth of working capital. During the quarter, the company paid $383 million in dividends, invested $142 million in capital expenditures, and used $600 million to repurchase shares. The company ended the quarter with $9.6 billion in total debt and $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

On March 5, the General Dynamics board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, a 5.6% increase over last year's dividend and the 28th consecutive annual increase.

Orders and Backlog

On a company-wide basis, orders in the quarter totaled $10.2 billion, and backlog at the end of the quarter was $88.7 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $52.7 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $141.3 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com .

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its first-quarter 2025 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com . An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through April 30, 2025, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com .

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended

Variance





March 30, 2025

March 31, 2024

$



%

Revenue

$ 12,223

$ 10,731

$ 1,492



13.9 % Operating costs and expenses

(10,955)

(9,695)

(1,260)







Operating earnings

1,268

1,036

232



22.4 % Other, net

21

14

7







Interest, net

(89)

(82)

(7)







Earnings before income tax

1,200

968

232



24.0 % Provision for income tax, net

(206)

(169)

(37)







Net earnings

$ 994

$ 799

$ 195



24.4 % Earnings per share-basic

$ 3.69

$ 2.92

$ 0.77



26.4 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.0

273.5











Earnings per share-diluted

$ 3.66

$ 2.88

$ 0.78



27.1 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

271.7

277.0













EXHIBIT B REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





















Three Months Ended

Variance





















March 30, 2025

March 31, 2024

$



%

Revenue:



































Aerospace

















$ 3,026

$ 2,084

$ 942



45.2 % Marine Systems

















3,589

3,331

258



7.7 % Combat Systems

















2,176

2,102

74



3.5 % Technologies

















3,432

3,214

218



6.8 % Total

















$ 12,223

$ 10,731

$ 1,492



13.9 % Operating earnings:



































Aerospace

















$ 432

$ 255

$ 177



69.4 % Marine Systems

















250

232

18



7.8 % Combat Systems

















291

282

9



3.2 % Technologies

















328

295

33



11.2 % Corporate

















(33)

(28)

(5)



(17.9) % Total

















$ 1,268

$ 1,036

$ 232



22.4 % Operating margin:



































Aerospace

















14.3 %

12.2 %











Marine Systems

















7.0 %

7.0 %











Combat Systems

















13.4 %

13.4 %











Technologies

















9.6 %

9.2 %











Total

















10.4 %

9.7 %













EXHIBIT C CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



































(Unaudited)





































March 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





































Current assets:





































Cash and equivalents































$ 1,242

$ 1,697 Accounts receivable































3,294

2,977 Unbilled receivables































9,139

8,248 Inventories































9,816

9,724 Other current assets































1,626

1,740 Total current assets































25,117

24,386 Noncurrent assets:





































Property, plant and equipment, net































6,461

6,467 Intangible assets, net































1,462

1,520 Goodwill































20,623

20,556 Other assets































2,917

2,951 Total noncurrent assets































31,463

31,494 Total assets































$ 56,580

$ 55,880 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Current liabilities:





































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt































$ 2,349

$ 1,502 Accounts payable































3,357

3,344 Customer advances and deposits































9,770

9,491 Other current liabilities































3,284

3,487 Total current liabilities































18,760

17,824 Noncurrent liabilities:





































Long-term debt































7,260

7,260 Other liabilities































8,335

8,733 Total noncurrent liabilities































15,595

15,993 Shareholders' equity:





































Common stock































482

482 Surplus































4,064

4,062 Retained earnings































42,082

41,487 Treasury stock































(23,034)

(22,450) Accumulated other comprehensive loss































(1,369)

(1,518) Total shareholders' equity































22,225

22,063 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity































$ 56,580

$ 55,880

EXHIBIT D CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended



March 30, 2025

March 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:







Net earnings

$ 994

$ 799 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

162

152 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

61

59 Equity-based compensation expense

34

34 Deferred income tax benefit

(59)

(39) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(317)

(115) Unbilled receivables

(879)

(519) Inventories

(92)

(1,011) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:







Accounts payable

13

100 Customer advances and deposits

13

384 Other, net

(78)

(122) Net cash used by operating activities

(148)

(278) Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(142)

(159) Other, net

12

(23) Net cash used by investing activities

(130)

(182) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from commercial paper, net

1,590

- Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(750)

- Dividends paid

(383)

(361) Purchases of common stock

(600)

(105) Other, net

(32)

50 Net cash used by financing activities

(175)

(416) Net cash used by discontinued operations

(2)

(1) Net decrease in cash and equivalents

(455)

(877) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,697

1,913 Cash and equivalents at end of period

$ 1,242

$ 1,036

EXHIBIT E ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:



















































March 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Debt-to-equity (a)





















43.2 %

39.7 % Book value per share (b)





















$ 82.81

$ 81.61 Shares outstanding





















268,396,163

270,340,502





















































First Quarter























2025

2024 Income tax payments, net





















$ 34

$ 33 Company-sponsored research and development (c)





















$ 101

$ 137 Return on sales (d)





















8.1 %

7.4 %





























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















































First Quarter























2025

2024 Free cash flow:



























Net cash used by operating activities





















$ (148)

$ (278) Capital expenditures





















(142)

(159) Free cash flow (e)





















$ (290)

$ (437)





















































March 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net debt:



























Total debt





















$ 9,609

$ 8,762 Less cash and equivalents





















1,242

1,697 Net debt (f)





















$ 8,367

$ 7,065



(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.



(b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.



(c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.



(e) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure

for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as

an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT F BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





























Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value First Quarter 2025:











































Aerospace

























$ 18,171

$ 828

$ 18,999

$ 1,090

$ 20,089 Marine Systems

























30,882

7,491

38,373

10,261

48,634 Combat Systems

























16,129

799

16,928

8,649

25,577 Technologies

























9,751

4,606

14,357

32,670

47,027 Total

























$ 74,933

$ 13,724

$ 88,657

$ 52,670

$ 141,327 Fourth Quarter 2024:











































Aerospace

























$ 18,895

$ 798

$ 19,693

$ 1,132

$ 20,825 Marine Systems

























30,530

9,288

39,818

9,560

49,378 Combat Systems

























16,142

838

16,980

8,647

25,627 Technologies

























9,577

4,529

14,106

34,029

48,135 Total

























$ 75,144

$ 15,453

$ 90,597

$ 53,368

$ 143,965 First Quarter 2024:











































Aerospace

























$ 19,564

$ 981

$ 20,545

$ 305

$ 20,850 Marine Systems

























29,711

14,415

44,126

3,749

47,875 Combat Systems

























14,923

686

15,609

7,002

22,611 Technologies

























8,976

4,478

13,454

29,206

42,660 Total

























$ 73,174

$ 20,560

$ 93,734

$ 40,262

$ 133,996

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT F-1 BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT F-2 BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT G AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

















































































First Quarter















































































2025

2024 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):



















































































Large-cabin aircraft













































































30

21 Mid-cabin aircraft













































































6

3 Total













































































36

24





















































































Aerospace Book-to-Bill:



















































































Orders*













































































$ 2,361

$ 2,426 Revenue













































































3,026

2,084 Book-to-Bill Ratio













































































0.8x

1.2x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669980/Exhibit_F1.jpghttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669981/Exhibit_F2.jpg

SOURCE General Dynamics