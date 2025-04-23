Taoping Inc.: 25% YoY Growth in Taoping's 1Q 2025 Total Contract Revenue Value Driven by Continued Strong Demand for AI-Related Products

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a provider of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, today reported a total contract revenue value of approximately RMB 72.5 million (approximately USD $9.9 million) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, representing 24.5% growth compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, driven by continued strong demand for its products and solutions, which in many cases offer enhanced integration with popular AI components.

Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said: "Our unwavering focus and consistent efforts in expanding our AI-related product lines and applications continue to strengthen our competitive position in attractive growth markets. We believe these represent significant long-term opportunities as we prioritize developing new AI features that transform how companies interact with their customers, and analyze text, voice, and images."

"Importantly, we are also benefiting from rising demand as more customers turn to domestic Chinese companies for their technology and solutions in light of recent new tariffs and market volatility. We believe our long-standing customer relationships and partner ecosystem provide a strong foundation to drive growth and build shareholder value."

Taoping's enhanced AI-powered Smart Terminals offer a powerful combination of efficiency, customization, and engagement, making them a compelling choice for businesses looking to optimize their operations and enhance customer interactions. These terminals facilitate rapid interaction, data collection, analysis, and more, thereby enhancing the user experience through a seamless and interactive experience.

By leveraging advanced AI technology, Taoping enables customers to respond quickly to user inputs, personalize content, and offer intuitive interfaces. Taoping's AI-powered Smart Terminals can collect and analyze data in real-time, providing valuable insights and enabling informed decision-making. Using Taoping's AI-powered Smart Terminals is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to understand customer behavior and preferences.

For advertisers, Taoping's AI-powered Smart Terminals can autonomously generate a wide range of advertising content, while enabling the creation of highly tailored promotional strategies. This approach reduces the time and resources required for content creation, ensures a consistent and high-quality output, and increases engagement and conversion rates.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit http://en.taop.com. You can also follow us on X.

