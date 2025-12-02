In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) - up 57% at $3.38 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - up 22% at $404.30 Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - up 21% at $2.24 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - up 18% at $203.59 ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) - up 18% at $11.22 Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP) - up 16% at $13.08 Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) - up 10% at $15.00 Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - up 9% at $4.62 Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) - up 8% at $3.40 Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) - up 6% at $2.23

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) - down 39% at $20.55 American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) - down 21% at $2.80 Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) - down 16% at $6.55 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 15% at $33.13 Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA) - down 14% at $12.31 Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) - down 11% at $3.69 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - down 11% at $2.36 Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) - down 10% at $5.52 Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) - down 5% at $8.17 Symbotic Inc. (SYM) - down 4% at $81.20

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.