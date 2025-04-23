PotlatchDeltic Impacts Podcast Series: Forest Certification

PotlatchDeltic is committed to independent certification of our forests to demonstrate that they are managed in a sustainable and responsible manner. Independent forest certification plays a vital role in fostering an understanding of the value of properly managed working forests and confirms that science-based stakeholder developed forest management practices and continual improvement are occurring on our forests. In this discussion with Mike Houser, Environmental and Certification Manager, we discuss why we are Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) and Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) certified, and what forest certification means. Our third-party forest certification reflects the rigor of our environmental management system, which includes a continual improvement process. As new information is discovered, practices are adjusted and improved, whether that be in threatened and endangered species management, forest productivity, water quality or climate change. Forest certification challenges us to think long term, and to invest with research organizations to study and improve the industry's technical knowledge. In addition, it encourages us to engage with the communities and stakeholders who are connected to us through our timberlands and all they have to offer. This is the second podcast in our Impacts podcast series, which focuses on how we execute our mission through the lens of our four Corporate Responsibility pillars: Forest, Planet, People, and Performance.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PotlatchDeltic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PotlatchDeltic

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/potlatchdeltic

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PotlatchDeltic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire