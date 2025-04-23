HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): POSTPONEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE 2024-2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO APRIL 29, 2025

Grenoble, April 23, 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces the postponement of the publication of its half-year financial statements for 2024-2025, initially scheduled for April 24, 2025, to April 29, 2025 after the close of trading.

This decision reflects the company's determination to present definitive financial statements and to take into account the additional time required by the Statutory Auditors to finalize their audit in accordance with IFRS. The HRS Board of Directors will therefore meet on April 29, 2024 to approve the half-year financial statements.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-eight stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

