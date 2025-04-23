Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
The Eastern Company
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
23.04.25
08:02 Uhr
16,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,60 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.04.2025 20:14 Uhr
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

Attention: new time at 9:00 AM ET

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 798379

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/52391

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



