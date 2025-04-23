WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study highlighted the potential of vitamin D in helping to prevent colorectal cancer.The findings come from a meta-analysis conducted by Hungarian researchers, who reviewed 50 previous studies involving over 1.3 million people. The analysis focused on how vitamin D influences cancer risk, immune system function, and inflammation.The study found that cancer patients with low levels of vitamin D tended to have worse outcomes. Vitamin D was shown to help reduce inflammation, promote the death of cancer cells, slow tumor growth, and boost immune response.'When activated, VDR (vitamin D receptor) can influence gene expression related to cell proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis, which are all central processes in cancer development,' Wael Harb, a medical oncologist at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers, told AOL.'Low vitamin D levels may weaken these protective effects, allowing abnormal cells in the colon to survive and multiply.'Beyond prevention, the research also indicated that vitamin D supplements may improve survival rates in people with advanced colorectal cancer.'Maintaining optimal vitamin D levels and adequate dietary intake is crucial in preventing colorectal cancer and improving patient prognosis,' the authors recommended.The link between vitamin D deficiency and colorectal cancer has been noted in earlier research as well. One large study of more than 12,000 participants found that individuals with lower levels of vitamin D in their blood had a 31 percent higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, AOL reports.Another study showed that people with higher dietary intake of vitamin D had a 25 percent lower risk. Additionally, data from the Nurses' Health Study revealed that women with the highest vitamin D intake had a 58 percent lower risk of developing colorectal cancer compared to those with lower levels.'Based on our research, we recommend that individuals at high risk of colorectal cancer monitor their vitamin D levels and, if necessary, take a daily vitamin D supplement of 1000-4000 IU, especially for those with low vitamin D levels,' lead study author Dr. Monika Fekete, medical doctor at Semmelweis University, told Fox News Digital.'The optimal dosage should be tailored to the individual's health condition and current vitamin D levels.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX