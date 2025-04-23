DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.179 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.105 billion, or $1.20 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $4.069 billion from $3.661 billion last year.Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.179 Bln. vs. $1.105 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $4.069 Bln vs. $3.661 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX