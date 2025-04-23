Companies forge AI-first future with solution to deliver seamless, proactive support to millions of business customers

Vodafone Business and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced an expansive five-year strategic collaboration to launch the next era of AI-powered service management. The solution is designed to transform the service experience for millions of business customers with industry-leading AI capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform that enable Vodafone to resolve queries, detect and fix service anomalies and deploy tools, faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423831995/en/

The solution supports Vodafone Business's portfolio of fixed and mobile connectivity products, along with new digital services, offering business customers globally a highly personalised experience. It will give Vodafone Business a single view of customers' networks and applications both at a local level, and across multiple countries and regions, enabling faster and more accurate responses to service requests and issues.

Marika Auramo, CEO of Vodafone Business, said: "Vodafone and ServiceNow have created a highly programmable and self-adaptive AI solution befitting of the digital age. With AI at its core, we can more easily and effectively support customers with their connectivity needs and digital journeys from large multi-national customers to smaller companies, globally or locally."

Paul Smith, president of Field and Customer Operations at ServiceNow, added: "This collaboration brings together the power of ServiceNow's AI platform with Vodafone's deep telecom expertise to give businesses a more proactive, end-to-end view of their services. Together, we're delivering AI-driven solutions that help service providers move faster and stay ahead of customer expectations as they evolve."

The collaboration combines Vodafone's expertise in managing complex networks with ServiceNow's purpose-built Service Assurance solutions for telecoms, including Telecom Service Management (TSM), Telecom Service Operations Management (TSOM), and Network Inventory Management. This is accelerated by the power of agentic AI, with ServiceNow's telecom industry AI agents executing intelligent, context-aware actions that work across the service lifecycle.

As ServiceNow's launch collaborator, Vodafone supported on the development of the solution, which uses AI, machine learning (ML) and agentic AI to help predict, minimise and manage service interruptions. With fast data analysis and reporting, customers can stay connected, monitor their cloud storage, and detect cybersecurity threats, among other features.

In addition, Vodafone's enhanced service management (ESM) software code, developed by the company, will be exclusively licenced to ServiceNow for integration into TSOM. This helps ensure a uniform experience across all Vodafone Business customer touchpoints, including online, email, and telephone interactions, delivered through Vodafone Operations teams.

Key benefits of this collaboration include:

Enhanced customer experience Integrated digital channel and AI capabilities mean business customers can contact the relevant Vodafone department first-time, speeding up query resolution. An initial deployment in Ireland led to a 45% rise in customers using digital channels, boosting satisfaction levels by 4x.

Integrated digital channel and AI capabilities mean business customers can contact the relevant Vodafone department first-time, speeding up query resolution. An initial deployment in Ireland led to a 45% rise in customers using digital channels, boosting satisfaction levels by 4x. AI driven monitoring: Vodafone's vast data ocean will work seamlessly and securely with the ServiceNow Platform, enhancing data analytics capabilities. Also, with AI and ML, Vodafone can detect and fix service anomalies within minutes rather than hours.

Vodafone's vast data ocean will work seamlessly and securely with the ServiceNow Platform, enhancing data analytics capabilities. Also, with AI and ML, Vodafone can detect and fix service anomalies within minutes rather than hours. Accelerated time to market Businesses can access the tools and support for rapid innovation and faster onboarding. In Ireland, Vodafone Business moved 600 customers and 28 products to the new solution in a matter of days, rather than the several weeks it normally requires.

Supported by the AI-first ServiceNow Platform, Vodafone Business customer care and operations employees can automate and replace costly and repetitive tasks, reduce the volume of cases, and free up valuable agent time. Vodafone Business will also use the platform to support more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the adoption of new digital services via a single self-serve managed portal.

For more information on Vodafone Business, please visit www.vodafone.com/business.

For more information on ServiceNow, visit www.servicenow.com.

About Vodafone Group

everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. https://www.servicenow.com

