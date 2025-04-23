WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR):Earnings: $71 million in Q1 vs. -$259 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.28 in Q1 vs. -$4.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $3.621 billion in Q1 vs. $4.490 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX