WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $105.25 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $94.39 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.87 million or $0.22 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $822.50 million from $748.35 million last year.Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $105.25 Mln. vs. $94.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $822.50 Mln vs. $748.35 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX